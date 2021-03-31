One day after announcing the end of her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina celebrated her birthday in style through her official Instagram account.

The presenter turns 58 this Wednesday, March 31. In the publication, he showed how the decoration that was part of the celebration of his birthday was left.

In the first photo, the driver of Magaly TV, the firm appears carrying a large cake. Then in an Instagram story, she smiles while holding a glass of champagne in hand.

Along with the post on the social network, she shared a message in which she thanks those close to her who support her in difficult times. “Happy Birthday to me! Yes, this will be a different year, full of learning, but I want to thank you all for showing your affection and my friends and family for always being with me. Let’s smile! ”, Wrote Magaly Medina.

Figures of the show as the organizer Jessica Newton, the influencer Josety Hurtado and more sent their greetings for the special date.

In addition, he posted a video on his channel Youtube on how was the preparation for the photoshoot. The clip is titled: Happy birthday to me! This already has more than 10,200 views in less than 1 hour.

