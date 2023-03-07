Magaly Medina pronounced on the attitudes of Joselito Carrera against the National Police of Peru. The journalist asserted that the driver was rude to confront the authorities in a “so haughty” manner. Furthermore, she claimed that the episode could be seen as contempt of authority. “You don’t record it and you get daring because you feel superior, that’s a shame, confused,” said the press woman.

Likewise, the popular ‘Magpie’ He questioned the reason why the Police did not imprison Carrera for at least one night. In this sense, he slipped the possibility that the protagonist of the incident could have had a godfather because he was free today, since he clarified what happened in the program “Send who sends”. “What makes me angry is that the policemen did not put marrocas on him and took him to jail,” he concluded.

Joselito Carrera accepts that he and his partner were under the influence of alcohol

The TV host Joselito Carrera went to the set of “Send whoever is in charge” to give his version of the facts about the confrontation he had with the police officers after being intervened in the middle of Panamericana Sur for being inside a vehicle driven by a person in state drunk.

After being questioned by María Pía Copello, the driver of “Emprendedor ponte las pilas” admitted that he had also been under the influence of alcohol. Likewise, he denied having mistreated the authority. “What is circulating is not the start of the intervention (…) You cannot drive (in that state), nobody disputes it. If they wanted to support or verify, they had to have a breathalyzer and they were not in an operation of traffic,” he added.