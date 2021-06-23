A strong earthquake was felt in various locations in Peru on the night of this June 22. At the time, many programs were broadcasting live, such as the Magaly Medina space.

The host was interviewing Dr. Tomás Angulo when the seismic movement began and immediately called for calm to the members of her production team and all the viewers who were in their homes.

“Trembling, everyone calm. This building is anti-seismic. Why are we going to make a cut? We must continue, everyone calm at home. Yes it is strong, but nothing will fall, it will happen . All calm. If we are going to run away, what peace of mind we are going to give the public, “he said amid the intense tremor.

In the same way, he assured that he has always been characterized by being calm in these types of situations (earthquakes) and quickly ordered a commercial cutoff at the direction of the production managers.

“I have never been afraid of tremors. Keep calm, please. If you want, we can send a court because surely people have run to balconies or to places where they feel safe. By protocols we have to send a court, “said Magaly Medina a few seconds before leaving the air.

Upon returning, he continued with his programming and disseminated the official information that has been published on the telluric phenomenon.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru, the earthquake had its epicenter in the town of Mala, Cañete, with an intensity of 6.0 degrees.

