Magaly Medina He used the first minutes of his program to talk about Alejandra Baigorria, who in the program ‘Mande qué mande’ defended tooth and nail Said Palao after being branded “maintained.” The journalist believes that the businesswoman wanted to make her boyfriend look good on television. “She doesn’t realize, Don’t be pathetic, don’t be sad at the national level, meaning that Said bought everything (…) Knowing that she asked for the loan, she wants to cover the sun with a finger, cleanse Said, leave him as the protector, as the one who sweats it, works (laughs),” he noted.

The ‘Queen of the Ampays’ also criticized that Alejandra Baigorria cries on television and stated that she looks like Said’s mother. “The most pathetic thing is when she lets out tears, because ‘the whole point attacks her’, But there she looks like her mother, she doesn’t look like Said’s partner.”added the ‘Magpie’.