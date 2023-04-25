Magaly Medina He spoke on his program about the recent departure of Brunella Horna with Richard Acuña to a well-known restaurant in Santa Clara. According to “Urraca”, the 26-year-old businesswoman decided to stay away from the screens to avoid criticism against her and her husband for the accusations of her ex-partner Camila Ganoza for psychological violence; In addition to sending her photos with her naked torso when he was in a relationship with the former host of “America Today”.

“For me, this (her resignation from TV) was used to not answer all the questions that she had to answer. She only came out to appease the criticism and everything she has had to face because she is married to Richard Acuña, in addition to everything what was denounced against him”, affirmed the presenter.

