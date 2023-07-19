Magaly Medina He took a few minutes on his program to refer for the only time to the legal conflict he is facing with Jefferson Farfán. Let us remember that the ATV figure was sentenced for the crime of aggravated defamation. The Superior Court of Justice of Lima imposed a suspended prison sentence of one year and eight months on him and the payment of S/100,000 for civil reparation. Given this, the popular “Urraca” also decided to end the speculation that some lawyers make on social networks about his case.

“I have seen a number of professionals on social networks, especially on TikTok, but as a result of the ruling on the sentence that they gave me about the trial of Jefferson Farfán, about which I did not speak nor will I speak,” he said in a I start the host of shows.

What does Magaly Medina ask for after losing trial with Jefferson Farfán?

Magaly Medina, who called the lawyers ‘liars’, asked them not to misinform the public, because the only thing they generate is concern. “I just want to make some specific clarifications. All those lawyers who say ‘Magaly has to pay Farfán 100,000 soles’, ‘Magaly has to comply with rules of conduct, he can’t travel, he can’t come within 100 meters of Farfán, Magaly is a repeat offender’, I have to tell all of them that they should better review the Penal Code or else go back to university classrooms, because none of that is the case. That’s misinforming.”.

Magaly Medina must disburse a large sum of money to give Farfán as civil compensation. Photo: Composition/Jazmín Ceras-La República/Broadcast

What did Magaly Medina say after being sentenced for the Farfán case?

The television presenter confirmed that she does not have a final sentence and that her lawyer will appeal anyway: “I do not have a final and consensual sentence. This is a trial in the first instance. When my lawyer appeals, he goes to Superior Court, so the sentence is suspended and at this moment I don’t have any final sentence. I am not a repeat offender. In the Peruvian judicial system, I am a rehabilitated person. They can’t call repeat offender. That’s the only thing I’m going to say,” he added.

Why was Magaly Medina sentenced?

Magaly Medina’s lawyer, Iván Paredes, clarified that they feel calm because they trust that they will emerge unharmed from this legal process, since the reasons for the sanction can be reviewed. As he explained, the sentence occurred because the authorities found it defamation that the communicator had issued a report in which she stated that the popular “Foquita” had bought Yahaira a series of furniture to decorate her apartment. .