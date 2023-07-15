Magaly Medina received very harsh news last July 14 after the Superior Court of Justice of Lima ruled in favor of soccer player Jefferson Farfán. She must pay a large sum of S/ 100,000. Despite this, in her last program, the host preferred not to comment on what happened.

During his program Magaly TV: la firma, it was expected that “Urraca” would begin with an important statement regarding the sentence; however, the host began by dancing to a fun song and talking about ‘Barbie’, which has been a boom in recent weeks.

She was very happy during the course of her program, in which topics such as Christian Dominguez and his relationship with Pamela Franco were touched on, Gabriel Serpa’s complaint for improper touching that he had in a nightclub in Paiján and also about the relationship by Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vertiz.

Nevertheless, Magaly Medina he limited himself to closing his program with the presentation of a cumbia musical orchestra.

It should be remembered that this trial with the ‘Foquita’ Farfán has been going on since 2019 and in recent months the case has come out again with news such as the change of judge due to alleged irregularities, which was denounced at the time by Medina.

Magaly Medina and the Paolo Guerrero case

It is not the first time that Magaly Medina goes to court with a soccer player. In 2008, the ‘Urraca’ was sentenced for defamation after exposing some images where Paolo Guerrero can be seen with the model Fiorella Chirichigno.

She went to jail because she could not prove the exact time this ‘ampay’ had happened, according to what she said. Medina was confined in the Santa Monica women’s prison for two and a half months.