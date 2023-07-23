He spoke loud and clear! The host of shows, Magaly Medina, referred during the last edition of her program about the solid couple made up of Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira. And it is that the ‘tortolos’ usually appear in the magazine “Send who sends” supporting driving Maria Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez. However, the popular ‘Magpie’ He does not approve of the performance of both characters in front of cameras and did not hesitate to resort to his usual sarcasm to criticize them.

What did Magaly Medina say about Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira?

Magaly Medina began by referring to the comments that the car driver also made about Maricarmen Marin. In the middle of the interview that María Pía Copello was doing with the singer, she revealed that, when she was young, she kept her savings in a pig-shaped piggy bank. This moment prompted Hart to make an awkward joke.

Medina regretted Mario’s attitude and assured that the ex-warrior never “crossed the screen” and that he plays the same role as Gino Pesaresi he did in the program that was previously broadcast at that time. “Mario Hart is not a person who has great sympathy or charm when he is in front of a camera,” said ‘Urraca’.

Likewise, the presenter of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ pointed out that Mario and Korina believe they are the new “Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz of the small screen”. “They’re not. The only thing they make news about is their problems as parents, as husbands, the way they raise their children, period, but that’s not a talent to put on a show.”

Did Korina defend Mario Hart?

After Mario Hart made a foolish comment about the cumbia singer when she narrated how much she had saved from a very young age. For this reason, his wife Korina Rivadeneira referred to the controversial attitude of her partner.

A “What happens is that you’re talking to me about things I’m not aware of, but when I find out, I can suddenly answer you,” said theVenezuelan model. In this regard, “Urraca” criticized the attitude of the former reality girl. “Her eyes opened and her expression changed,” he said.Medina.

Did Leslie Shaw make fun of Mario Hart too?

The singer Leslie Shaw used her sarcasm to mock the stage as the driver of the pilot in ‘De mande que mande’. The artist, who was a partner of the former reality boy years ago, believes that she is not the ideal person to serve as the presenter of the América TV magazine.

“Does he have a program?! I don’t believe you,” he told the media. “But I don’t understand, aren’t there more people? What happened?” added the interpreter of “La faldita”.

Does Mario Hart have a marital crisis with Korina Rivadeneira?

Mario Hartand Korina Rivadeneira have two children and have been in a relationship for more than five years. But lately many question the stability of their romance, for this reason, María Pía Copello asked the pilot about his wife. “Does he have her character?” she pointed out.

The also businessman put cold cloths on the matter and specified that it was all a joke for his social networks. “Listen to me, she is a tough woman. (Does she have her character?) Oh, mom! Really, one tries to reconcile, spoon. I’m softer, I forgive quickly,” Mario Hart assured in front of the cameras.

What did Korina Rivadeneira say about Mario Hart’s comment to Maricarmen?

Venezuelan actress Korina Rivadeneira spoke about Mario Hart’s destined comment to Maricarmen Marín, in ‘Send whoever’s in charge’. Journalist approached the model at the premiere of “Barbie” to ask if she was upset with what her husband said.

“What happens is that you are talking to me about things that I am not aware of, but when I know there suddenly I can answer about it,” he said.

Do Korina and Mario Hart plan to move to Venezuela?

Korina Rivadeneira released details of her future plans with Mario Hart, her husband and father of her two children. The actress expressed her wishes to return to her native country, Venezuela, because it has been a long time since she was last with her loved ones.

“What I miss the most is my family, family gatherings, that was my happy moment for me and then I miss the beaches. We are planning a trip because I want them to meet,” he said on his social networks.

Did Korina Rivadeneira defend Mario Hart from criticism?

In conversation with a local media, Korina Rivadeneira talked about the latest comments Leslie Shaw made about Mario Hart. The Venezuelan model did not hesitate to highlight the talent that her husband has for driving and all that she has achieved as a result of her efforts.

“I have always said that he is very talented and that they were wasting that diamond in the rough that is Mario Hart. He is spectacular driving, acting, doing whatever (…) It was about time that he was on television driving, “he said for Trome.

Is Mario Hart an ungrateful person?

Roberto Martínez recalled the time when Mario Hart worked in a company and received the minimum wage. He mentioned that he had to convince the pilot’s father to get into TV. He invited him to the Gisela Valcárcel program and later he was called up for ‘Combate’.

“From there they called it ‘Combate’, by Marisol Crousillat. He couldn’t leave because he had to pay a fine. I went to talk so that he wouldn’t pay for it, ”she said and specified that after that, Hart did not thank her” Not even with a ceviche, nothing. ”

