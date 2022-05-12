He doesn’t forgive you for anything! Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to tell the singer Josimar Fidel everything he thought, after the scandal that his mother experienced was known. Isabel Augusta Farfan being intervened in Jorge Chavez International Airport on May 10, when he tried to leave the country with his granddaughter.

The lady and the baby tried to travel to the United States so that the salsero could meet, for the first time, his recent heiress, but the authorities did not let them board the plane because they would have presented a false travel permit that did not have the biometric support that these notarial documents usually have.

As is known, the artist Josimar has lived in the US for several months because he decided to internationalize his career as a singer and, to do so, he traveled with his closest family, including one of his children.

What did Magaly Medina say?

“This time the case is in the Prosecutor’s Office and Josimar seems to have worn that criollada that has always characterized him and that many Peruvians take as a reference. The street does not tell you that you have to break the law. We are all equal before the law. The fact that you are a celebrity or a singer does not mean that you do not behave at the height of the circumstances (…)”, were the words of the journalist Magaly Medina. Likewise, she again criticized her paternal absence throughout the process of pregnancy, birth and first months of life of her last little girl with Mary Faith Saldana.

On the other hand, he referred to everything that Josimar’s mother experienced due to her irresponsibility. In that sense, she asserted: “(…) These tickets are almost never bought from one day to the next. You know what day your daughter has her vacation. So, you go to the consulate and do a simple, quick procedure and save your mother and daughter a bad time. How embarrassing the lady in Immigration must have been when they had to take her out of the Immigration line, take her to a dungeon and a police station (…)”.

Tula Rodríguez confronts Josimar for not knowing his daughter

The communicator Magaly Medina would not have been the only one to criticize the singer Josimar for not knowing his last daughter Jeilanibut also characters like Tula Rodríguez, who was interviewing the salsero along with his companions from the program “In everyone’s mouth”.