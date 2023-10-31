The name of Andrew Wiese became a trend in the last few hours after he said, through his social networks, that he was violated by a woman while he was walking his dog named Menta in Miraflores. It should be noted that the popular ‘Ricolás’ recorded everything that happened and shared on his Instagram account the address where he lived with his attacker. After that, many people decided to hold a sit-in outside the attacker’s house. This fact was questioned by Magaly Medina, who attacked the former member of the series ‘At the bottom there is room’.

What did Andrés Wiese say after forming a sit-in outside his attacker’s house?

Andrew Wiese decided to speak out on their social networks after dozens of people protested in the exteriors of the woman’s house, who not only attacked him, but threatened to poison pets that passed by his home.

Upon seeing this sit-in, the popular ‘Ricolás’ called for calm and asked to avoid harming third parties. “Please, families who have nothing to do with what happened also live in that building.” and are being unfairly affected by the actions of a neighbor. A complaint awaits that aggressor, but, please, respect for the others who are unrelated to this situation,” wrote the artist on his Instagram account.

Andrés Wiese was attacked by a woman on Sunday, October 29.

What did Magaly Medina say about Andrés Wiese’s attitude?

Magaly Medina He took advantage of the latest edition of his program, broadcast this Monday, October 30, to refer to what happened with Andrés Wiese. In this regard, the popular ‘Urraca’ attacked the actor for exposing on his social networks the address of the woman who attacked him in public.

“It was an irresponsible attitude on the part of Andrés Wiese. Although he was attacked by a hysterical lady, his revengeful behavior, of posting his address, of alerting animal lovers, is a way of inciting violence and it did achieved. It was deplorable”pointed out the ‘Magpie’, who also criticized those who protested in front of the woman’s home. “It was a rabid mass. They have no power of reasoning,” she added.