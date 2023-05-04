Magaly Medina, in her program on May 3, reflected on drug addiction. In this regard, the show host pointed out that everyone at some point in their lives has been drinking and has even consumed marijuana; however, this is not an excuse for having fallen into an addiction.

Medina was very blunt with her comments and assured that, unfortunately for her detractors, discipline and work were the factors that have kept her on Peruvian TV for more than 25 years.

“No one can face me and say that I have an addiction. The only addiction I have is to ratings and work, and everyone knows it. A successful life of full work is not built on drugs. We have all gotten drunk at some time or smoked a stick of marijuana, but we haven’t stopped at that,” he said.

Likewise, Magaly maintained that at some point she wanted to be a “savior of drug addicts”, but over time she learned that “no one saves anyone” and it is oneself who saves oneself of one’s own free will.

Need help?

speak frank has the Line 1815 that provides information, guidance and specialized psychological counseling on drug issues. In addition, it is free, anonymous and confidential, you can call from any cell phone or landline nationwide. They are open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm You can also go in person at Avenida Benavides 2199, miraflores.