Magaly Medina He started his program talking about the comic Dayanita, who appeared on the Pachacamac channel and stated that he misses the cast of “JB en ATV”. The journalist considered that the comedian’s fame went to her head and for this reason she showed indiscipline and the production ended up sanctioning her. “Do you love them so much now? (…) Now everyone is happy that she is not there, because they say they work well, in a disciplined way, everyone finishes on time and no one waits for her to arrive ”he commented.

Subsequently, the driver pointed out that no one misses her anymore and that, in fact, they even got her a replacement. “Just in case, here they already told you bye. Also, you already have a replacement. I see that there is now a comedian who appears every Saturday: Cucumber. Between Pepino, Alfredo and Gabriela no one misses Dayanita anymore”, concluded.

