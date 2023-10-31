Melissa Klug She is waiting for the soon arrival of her first girl with Jesús Barco. Given this, the driver Magaly Medina She was surprised in the last edition of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ when she noticed that the businesswoman traveled out of Peru unexpectedly. In that sense, the ‘Urraca’ reviewed the immigration report of the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and announced in which country she would give birth to her daughter. In this note, she knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug shows off her pregnancy in a tender photo session with Jesús Barco: “Super anxious for your arrival”

Where will Melissa Klug give birth to her daughter with Jesús Barco?

Magaly Medina referred to Melissa Klug on his program, last Monday, October 30. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ was surprised that the businesswoman undertook a trip weeks before the birth of her sixth daughter. Along these lines, the TV host reviewed her immigration record and was encouraged to ensure in which country Jesús Barco’s partner would give birth.

“She left on October 14 because she gives birth at the end of November and it is very difficult for airlines to let you travel when you are in your last trimester, unless you have permission from your family doctor (…)”, said the TV presenter at the beginning.

According to this report, he left through Panama and his final destination was the United States. “Melissa seems like she is looking to give birth in that country,” he said. Medina, who also hinted that the businesswoman would not return to Peru and her partner, Jesús Barco, would reach out to her there.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug reveals when her wedding to Jesús Barco would be: “I’m going to get married for the last time”

How old is Melissa Klug and how many children does she have?

Melissa KlugShe became a media figure after exposing her romance with Jefferson Farfán in front of cameras, then other events were added, such as her controversial confrontations with her daughter Samahara Lobatón and her relationship with the soccer player Jesús Barco, which turned her into an even more controversial character. .

The businesswoman is currently 39 years old and has 6 children. In addition, she will give birth to her last daughter, who will bear the fruit of her love with Jesús Barco, at the end of November.

Melissa Klug is currently in a relationship with Jesús Barco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

#Magaly #Medina #assures #Melissa #Klug #give #birth #Peru

Melissa Klug She is waiting for the soon arrival of her first girl with Jesús Barco. Given this, the driver Magaly Medina She was surprised in the last edition of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ when she noticed that the businesswoman traveled out of Peru unexpectedly. In that sense, the ‘Urraca’ reviewed the immigration report of the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and announced in which country she would give birth to her daughter. In this note, she knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug shows off her pregnancy in a tender photo session with Jesús Barco: “Super anxious for your arrival”

Where will Melissa Klug give birth to her daughter with Jesús Barco?

Magaly Medina referred to Melissa Klug on his program, last Monday, October 30. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ was surprised that the businesswoman undertook a trip weeks before the birth of her sixth daughter. Along these lines, the TV host reviewed her immigration record and was encouraged to ensure in which country Jesús Barco’s partner would give birth.

“She left on October 14 because she gives birth at the end of November and it is very difficult for airlines to let you travel when you are in your last trimester, unless you have permission from your family doctor (…)”, said the TV presenter at the beginning.

According to this report, he left through Panama and his final destination was the United States. “Melissa seems like she is looking to give birth in that country,” he said. Medina, who also hinted that the businesswoman would not return to Peru and her partner, Jesús Barco, would reach out to her there.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug reveals when her wedding to Jesús Barco would be: “I’m going to get married for the last time”

How old is Melissa Klug and how many children does she have?

Melissa KlugShe became a media figure after exposing her romance with Jefferson Farfán in front of cameras, then other events were added, such as her controversial confrontations with her daughter Samahara Lobatón and her relationship with the soccer player Jesús Barco, which turned her into an even more controversial character. .

The businesswoman is currently 39 years old and has 6 children. In addition, she will give birth to her last daughter, who will bear the fruit of her love with Jesús Barco, at the end of November.

Melissa Klug is currently in a relationship with Jesús Barco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

#Magaly #Medina #assures #Melissa #Klug #give #birth #Peru

Melissa Klug She is waiting for the soon arrival of her first girl with Jesús Barco. Given this, the driver Magaly Medina She was surprised in the last edition of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ when she noticed that the businesswoman traveled out of Peru unexpectedly. In that sense, the ‘Urraca’ reviewed the immigration report of the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and announced in which country she would give birth to her daughter. In this note, she knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug shows off her pregnancy in a tender photo session with Jesús Barco: “Super anxious for your arrival”

Where will Melissa Klug give birth to her daughter with Jesús Barco?

Magaly Medina referred to Melissa Klug on his program, last Monday, October 30. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ was surprised that the businesswoman undertook a trip weeks before the birth of her sixth daughter. Along these lines, the TV host reviewed her immigration record and was encouraged to ensure in which country Jesús Barco’s partner would give birth.

“She left on October 14 because she gives birth at the end of November and it is very difficult for airlines to let you travel when you are in your last trimester, unless you have permission from your family doctor (…)”, said the TV presenter at the beginning.

According to this report, he left through Panama and his final destination was the United States. “Melissa seems like she is looking to give birth in that country,” he said. Medina, who also hinted that the businesswoman would not return to Peru and her partner, Jesús Barco, would reach out to her there.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug reveals when her wedding to Jesús Barco would be: “I’m going to get married for the last time”

How old is Melissa Klug and how many children does she have?

Melissa KlugShe became a media figure after exposing her romance with Jefferson Farfán in front of cameras, then other events were added, such as her controversial confrontations with her daughter Samahara Lobatón and her relationship with the soccer player Jesús Barco, which turned her into an even more controversial character. .

The businesswoman is currently 39 years old and has 6 children. In addition, she will give birth to her last daughter, who will bear the fruit of her love with Jesús Barco, at the end of November.

Melissa Klug is currently in a relationship with Jesús Barco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

#Magaly #Medina #assures #Melissa #Klug #give #birth #Peru

Melissa Klug She is waiting for the soon arrival of her first girl with Jesús Barco. Given this, the driver Magaly Medina She was surprised in the last edition of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ when she noticed that the businesswoman traveled out of Peru unexpectedly. In that sense, the ‘Urraca’ reviewed the immigration report of the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and announced in which country she would give birth to her daughter. In this note, she knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug shows off her pregnancy in a tender photo session with Jesús Barco: “Super anxious for your arrival”

Where will Melissa Klug give birth to her daughter with Jesús Barco?

Magaly Medina referred to Melissa Klug on his program, last Monday, October 30. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ was surprised that the businesswoman undertook a trip weeks before the birth of her sixth daughter. Along these lines, the TV host reviewed her immigration record and was encouraged to ensure in which country Jesús Barco’s partner would give birth.

“She left on October 14 because she gives birth at the end of November and it is very difficult for airlines to let you travel when you are in your last trimester, unless you have permission from your family doctor (…)”, said the TV presenter at the beginning.

According to this report, he left through Panama and his final destination was the United States. “Melissa seems like she is looking to give birth in that country,” he said. Medina, who also hinted that the businesswoman would not return to Peru and her partner, Jesús Barco, would reach out to her there.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug reveals when her wedding to Jesús Barco would be: “I’m going to get married for the last time”

How old is Melissa Klug and how many children does she have?

Melissa KlugShe became a media figure after exposing her romance with Jefferson Farfán in front of cameras, then other events were added, such as her controversial confrontations with her daughter Samahara Lobatón and her relationship with the soccer player Jesús Barco, which turned her into an even more controversial character. .

The businesswoman is currently 39 years old and has 6 children. In addition, she will give birth to her last daughter, who will bear the fruit of her love with Jesús Barco, at the end of November.

Melissa Klug is currently in a relationship with Jesús Barco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

#Magaly #Medina #assures #Melissa #Klug #give #birth #Peru