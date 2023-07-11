Magaly Medina made reference to the latest publications she has made Jefferson Farfan on social networks, in which she counts the days until the final reading of the sentence on her lawsuit against her. Given this, the ATV host took several minutes from her entertainment program to clarify the situation and remind the former soccer player that the complaint filed by him and his lawyer does not present true information, since she denies having had a relationship with Yahaira Plasencia.

“In the entire complaint he says that he has not had a relationship with Yahaira Plasencia, and that is false. She always says that she is her friend, “commented the well-known ‘Urraca’. Likewise, she said that she does not think it is right that a legal process that does not have real facts continues. “You cannot sue a person saying that they are defaming themselves starting with a lie, among other things”he added.

