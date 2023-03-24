Magaly Medina announced the sensitive death of his father, Luis Medina this morning and surprised all his followers. It was through social networks that the television presenter dedicated a heartfelt message to her parent, recalling some anecdotes from her life: “He was always my best ally, my favorite accomplice and my unconditional support in all the circumstances of my life”, wrote the ATV figure. Along these lines, Magaly Medina arrived at the wake for her father, who left this world at 93 years of age, hand in hand with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. The journalist chose to remain silent, but she appreciated the expressions of solidarity.

Luis Medina passed away at the age of 93 and, as the host herself recounted a few weeks ago, her long-lived father went through difficult times due to his health. “We admitted him very early to the clinic, he has pneumonia. We have hospitalized him to stabilize him.”he said in statements to Trome.

Magaly Medina spent Valentine’s Day with her father

The television presenter had a nice gesture with her father on Valentine’s Day and decided to spend it with him. She brought him flowers and recorded the emotional meeting they had on February 14. Luis Medina, her father, was in the hospital, since he was hospitalized for several days. Along these lines, the popular “Urraca” decided to cheer him up and surprised him in a nice way.

It was through Instagram that Magaly Medina shared the tender images with her followers. In addition, she accompanied the audiovisual material with the following text: “Flowers for my ‘Valentín’ of a lifetime”. The ATV figure had already reported that his father had to be treated due to pneumonia.