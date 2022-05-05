Magaly Medina commented on the new video of Érika Villalobos where she appears exercising after the ampay that her ex-partner Aldo Miyashiro starred in with the reporter Fiorella Retiz.

As it is recalled, as a result of the controversy unleashed, the presenter announced his temporary withdrawal from “La banda del chino” and his separation from the Peruvian actress.

Several weeks after that episode of infidelity, Erika Villalobos He reappeared on social networks to show his followers how he works out. Given this, Magaly Medina He applauded his attitude in difficult moments.

“She is the one who should try to turn the page, but rather not her, she has left all her family photos, the photos that she always had there and rather, what he is showing is an Erika who is trying to be reborn from her ashes, now she shows that she is exercising”, said.

“She has begun to think about herself and that is something that all women have to do whether we divorce or not, loving ourselves means loving our body, exercising is vital, we give energy to our body, we need exercise, not only when a man leaves, “he added.

Aldo Miyashiro deleted photos with Érika Villalobos

Producer Aldo Miyashiro surprised everyone by removing all the photos on social networks where he was seen with Érika Villalobos.

“There are no more photos with Érika (…) There is one left because she is with the family. She has left it so they won’t be offended. We don’t see Erika anywhere anymore, where is she? There were photos from the last trip,” said the host of “Amor y Fuego” Rodrigo González.

Magaly Medina: Aldo Miyashiro no longer wanted to continue with Érika Villalobos

For Magaly Medina, Aldo Miyashiro deleted all his photos with Érika Villalobos on social networks because he has already turned the page and, according to her, the ampay only advanced the separation. “That could be taken to mean that he somehow didn’t want to continue with that marriage anymore. Who knows? Perhaps this ampay situation was a good excuse to end a relationship that was not going through its best moment, “she commented.