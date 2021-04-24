Friday, April 23, edition of the program Magaly TV, the firm It began with the claim of Magaly Medina against the conductors Gisela Valcárcel, her daughter Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza, for promoting that her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, would participate in the new season of The Artist of the Year, which will premiere this Saturday 24.

“They thought: ‘Here we have him, we invite him or have him invited, we mention him, even if he tells us no.’ Because people will be waiting for Magaly’s husband to appear singing a song next to Gisela Valcárcel, ”he said. “The winner of the year is Alfredo Zambrano,” he said.

Similarly, the driver reaffirmed that her husband still would not participate in a commercial strategy like that.

“I want to tell Ethel and ‘Sor Gisela’, who creates all these Machiavellian things thinking they are funny, that they backfired,” he said.

He added: “I fell in love with a gentlemanly and very fine man. That was the main thing that made me fall in love with him. That man, to whom I am still married, is still a chivalrous man and a true gentleman, who has also publicly said that he loves me ”.

“So a man who loves a woman is always going to respect her. (…) And he’s going to go out and put his chest on, and that’s what my husband did this morning, ”said Magaly Medina in reference to the Instagram stories that she published with permission from Alfredo Zambrano, with which she denied her participation in the Gisela Valcárcel’s program.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

