oh“Magaly’s House” come back to tv! Magaly Medina confirmed the return of her reality show and is looking for new participants that will generate controversy and show in the Peruvian show business. The host made a live broadcast on her social networks to tell that she is preparing this project after several years of absence from her programming. “Soon. She stopped because it is a matter of budget. Now everyone wants to earn a lot of money and we are a poor production,” said the ATV presenter.

Likewise, he gave details on how this plan is progressing. “Right now we are in the casting stage. see who will enter, because we postponed it. The characters from last time have already left, we are seeing others,” she added.

