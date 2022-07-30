the television presenter Magaly Medina starred in an anecdotal event when she presented her work “Hello, beautiful!”, in the 24th edition of the Lima International Book Fair 2019. A girl, who attended the event, confessed to her that she had been following her on television since she was 3 years old. In this sense, the minor asked a question that took the “Magpie” by surprise, who did not avoid the subject and gave an answer that amazed the public.

“Hello gorgeous!” It is the second publication made by the figure of ATV. In this story he tells his personal story and shares his reflections and lifestyle. While in her first book, which is entitled “The price of being Magaly Medina: my truth in prison”, she narrates how her days in prison were.

Magaly Medina’s response to a girl who asked her about her program

During the presentation of his work “Hello, pretty!” At FIL 2019, Magaly Medina gave herself a space to receive some questions from the public. It was at that moment that a minor took the opportunity to address the television host.

“Hello Magaly, I’ve seen you on television since I was 3 years old, I remember when you had the old song ‘Urraca’ (…). He sang it and until now I see you. What would you say to the children who see you?” asked the little girl.

Given this, the figure of ATV, embarrassed, observed the minor and recommended that the children dedicate themselves to watching other types of content, because “Magaly TV, the firm” is a show for people over 18 years of age.

“I would recommend that you don’t see me (laughs) because at that time you have to sleep (…). In addition, I am a product suitable for people over 18 years of age, I do not know what you could learn from me, what a shame! What can a girl of that age learn from me?” answered the ‘Magpie’.

“But what can I say to the boys? Let them read, instead of watching television, try to read, now there are digital books. My big dreams were found on the pages of books,” she added.

Magaly Medina and her criticism of Augusto Ferrando for his program “Springboard to fame”

From her beginnings on TV, Magaly Medina caused controversy. In 1991, she in the extinct television space “Crossfire”Augusto Ferrando was being interviewed when the host asked “Urraca” if she liked “Springboard to Fame”, to which she replied negatively and explained her reasons.

“To say that I like it would be a huge lie. I don’t like his show, I don’t like him. In other words, as a person I have never treated him, but I do not think of the people he criticizes as a person; that is apart; Personally, I never leave. But as a person I don’t like it because it has made the need of the people its show” Medina said at first.

“He has made the rating of the humiliation of the people. It has achieved its rating and is undoubtedly successful. (People) don’t like to be humiliated, but if people have needs in this life, in our country there is a lot of need, and if they have to go to a program where they will receive money in exchange for, well, clowning around on the show or letting them call him the green candle, he does,” he added.

Magaly Medina and her two ex-husbands

Although Magaly Medina is very much in love with her current husband, Alfredo Zambrano, it is known that he was not the first to steal the heart of the controversial presenter. Before him, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” married Marco Mendoza, and then César Lengua, who was her professor at the university and also press officer.

The time Magaly Medina said that Alan García wanted to pardon her

When Magaly Medina was in jail, she received an offer that few would reject. It was about her forgiveness for her crime that she was charged with and the offer came from none other than former President Alan García.

It was the driver who confirmed the case after being asked by Beto Ortiz in 2014 on his program “La hora de la Verdad”, but at that time she did not give details.

However, in 2017 he returned to the subject and on the 90 morning newscast of Latina he reiterated the proposal made by the former president. After interviewing Rafael Rey, a Peruvian politician – about the pardon given to Alberto Fujimori by the then Head of State, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, which was later invalidated by the Supreme Court.

“When I was in jail, President García offered me a pardon through his close associates. They offered me a pardon because they felt like it, because there was no reason to get me out of jail. I still hadn’t completed my period, I wasn’t sick, neither to the point of madness nor on the verge of death”, specified the ‘Urraca’.