In the morning of this Thursday the 23rd, the successful television host Magaly Medina communicated through her social networks the sensitive death of her father, Mr. Luis Medina Carpio, at age 93 at a local clinic. The unfortunate event took place just over two weeks after the presenter celebrated her ninety-third birthday at her residence in La Molina. Instantly, her fans did not take long to offer her words of support, since the driver has always stressed that the former officer of the Peruvian National Police was essential in her career.

Magaly was proud of her father

Throughout her career, Magaly Medina has taken great care of her family aspect by avoiding exposing them, but always emphasizing the positive. As happened in an interview that was broadcast two weeks ago through the YouTube channel of the journalist Verónica Linares, in which she praised her father and her son by pointing out that she has raised him with the example she received from her father. and is proud of both.

“My dad always told me that I shouldn’t study at a university in Huacho, that I had to go abroad, he encouraged me. I came here to get used to a pension while preparing my papers to apply to the Complutense de Madrid and I cried every night because I missed my mom, I didn’t even know how to wash panties, I didn’t cook an egg, I was useless here in Lima. I hadn’t turned 16 yet, I thank my dad,” she said.

“The only thing I failed because during the course I decided to apply to Bauzate and Meza to see what the exam was like and I told my dad: ‘I promise I’ll finish here and go to Complutense.’ It’s a lie because I got pregnant and never got pregnant. I went, plans changed, I would have loved it, what would I have been like if I could have done that. My father was a great visionary, a being who left his children free and supported them to go out into the world. And I think that’s the best, “Medina told her interlocutor in that interview.