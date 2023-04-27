In the edition of Wednesday, April 26, Magaly Medina confronted Milena Zárate regarding the case of her sister Greissy Ortega and her ex-husband Edwin Sierra. The driver defended the Colombian’s younger sister tooth and nail, since when these events occurred, Ortega was still a minor.

This caused Magaly Medina and Milena Zárate to have a tense friction during the interview, in which, in addition, small fragments of videos were shown about the media case that involved the family of the Colombian model, which happened in 2014.

