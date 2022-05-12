Magaly Medina Y Janet Barboza they’re back in the news. The host of “America today” lashed out at the ATV figure’s husband, whom she called “penguin” and again mentioned the notary’s alleged infidelity with Giuliana Rengifo.

Both public figures do not get along in front of cameras. This rivalry began years ago, months before the pandemic due to the new coronavirus. In this regard, we tell you how this confrontation full of hints and rudeness began.

Janet Barboza attacks Yahaira for an interview

In February 2020, Magaly Medina interviewed Yahaira Plasencia. The host set her television set to welcome the sauce boat, who, at that time, released her first song as an independent artist.

The next day, Janet Barboza He appeared on the now-defunct program “Válgame” to criticize the coverage it gave him. The driver called her “soft” because of the type of questions she asked the interpreter.

“The questions that should have been asked and were not asked, they simply dedicated themselves to passing the flannel,” the presenter referred before having Plasencia as a guest in the Latina space.

This caused the reaction of the ATV figure, who, in those days, did not stop criticizing her on “Magaly TV, the firm”, reminding her of her extramarital affair and other matters.

The meeting between Magaly Medina and Janet Barboza

At the beginning of March, both public figures met to discuss and iron out rough edges, but the meeting got out of control and they starred in a strong discussion in the middle of the live program.

“I will not allow you to question my career because it is irreproachable. We are not going to agree … You are unbearable! ”, The communicator exclaimed at that time.

Visibly uncomfortable, Magaly Medina ended up kicking Janet Barboza off the set of “Magaly TV, the firm”. The angry interview generated hundreds of reactions in the public.

Attacks from your TV shows

After the confrontation, both continued to attack each other from their own television spaces. One of the most notorious was when the host of “America today” questioned her academic degree.

“Look at Sunedu for the name of Magaly Medina Vela, it seems fresh to me that she calls herself a journalist, she is a show host just like me,” she said at the time.

The last exchange of words was about a qualification to the notary Alfredo Zambrano, husband of the communicator. “My husband has a name, he is a lawyer, a successful, honest and hard-working man,” he responded to the comment.