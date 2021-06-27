This Saturday, June 26, a march in favor of the gay community was called, on the doorstep of celebrating the International LGTBIQ + Pride Day. Several figures of the show have joined this event, such as Ricardo Moran and Susan Ochoa, as well as political personalities, such as Alberto de Belaunde Y Daniel Olivares, they joined the call and invited citizens to attend the event in any of its modalities.

In this way, Magaly Medina was no exception and, through her social networks, she expressed her full support for said community with a message of reflection.

“For a world where love is not hidden in a closet” wrote the host of Magaly TV, signing it in one of her Instagram stories.

Post by Magaly Medina Photo: Instagram

Magaly Medina reveals that she is living with Alfredo Zambrano again

Since they announced their reconciliation, Magaly Medina has not stopped sharing every moment she enjoys with Alfredo Zambrano, however, many wondered if the spouses had resumed living together.

Through his social networks, the ATV figure cleared the doubts of his followers and when faced with the question of one of his fans, he replied: “That’s right. We are living together ”.

In addition, the presenter said that her husband is focused on his work and personal projects. “My husband is very well, working a lot and a few days ago he resumed his vocal technique classes,” she concluded.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

