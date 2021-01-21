The program Magaly TV, the firm showed the difficult situation that the Cuban salsero is going through Luis Manuel Sosa, former member of The Mayimberos, due to the crisis of the pandemic.

The 56-year-old musician became known in the media for making Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero dance at his birthday party. However, he is now struggling with serious financial problems.

Luis Manuel Sosa he was evicted from the room where he lived because he does not have the resources to continue paying the rent. He has spent nights sleeping on the streets with his belongings.

The situation of the salsa singer moved the presenter Magaly Medina, who revealed that she and her program are helping the musician with a place where he can take refuge for a few days until he finds a new home.

“The situation of this musician is terrible and it is surely that of many other musicians neglected by the Ministry of Culture who are not even interested in it,” said the television host.

“Musicians like this who have come to Peru many years ago. In 2008 he arrived with the Caro Band, he is a recognized musician who is now in the Mayimberos and then in Dan Den walking with his briefcases his things, a cement bag where he carries his few belongings and sleeping in the streets of Lima, “added Magaly Medina after seeing the report on Luis Manuel Sosa.

“The program has him now sheltered in a hotel. We have him there for a few days, there won’t be many, but I think there are people from the musical environment who want to help him ”, he concluded.

The Mayimberos on the situation of Wuiro

On January 20, after the plight of the Cuban salsa singer Luis Manuel Sosa was made public, his companions in the Los Mayimberos orchestra published the number on their official Facebook account so that followers and fans can send their donations. .

20.1.2021 | Post by Los Mayimberos in favor of former member Luis Manuel Sosa. Photo: capture Los Mayimberos | Facebook

Magaly Medina celebrates the return of her program

Magaly medina He returned to the leadership of Magaly TV, the firm on January 11. The return of the program recorded 10.2 rating points, making the space that became the most viewed ATV.

After this, the driver celebrated the great reception. “Magaly TV, the firm returned to its usual schedule. We’re going for more, ”he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Magaly medina

Magaly Medina talks about the relationship between her husband and her son

Magaly Medina decided to please her fans and answer their questions through a dynamic on social networks, where she revealed various aspects of her personal life. “Is it true that there is a bad relationship between your husband and your son?” Was one of the questions from one of his fans.

The ATV presenter was quick to deny the existence of discord between her family. “False, they have a very cordial and friendly relationship,” he replied in his Instagram stories.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.