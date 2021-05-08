The host Magaly Medina surprised by posting a video on her YouTube channel with her mother Jesús Vela. This is the first time that both appear on social networks for Mother’s Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday, May 9.

The video is already available on the platform and in less than 24 hours it already has more than 54,260 reproductions. In the recording you can see how the presenter and her mother prepare purple porridge.

“My mom was encouraged to appear on my channel Youtube! I loved recording this video with her and this time we prepared a very Peruvian purple porridge. Look at the full video on my YouTube channel or on the link of my bio! ”, Announced the host of Magaly TV, who signed it on Instagram.

“A classic and traditional recipe for purple porridge, in the style of my mother and taught by her. You cannot miss this recipe, it is delicious, “he added.

In several fragments, mother and daughter share funny moments that makes them laugh out loud in front of cameras . “Before, she didn’t give us desserts. For her grandchildren, yes, but for her children, no sugar water ”, Magaly Medina is heard saying.

While Jesús Vela responds with a laugh with a popular phrase that is used by many mothers: “Hey, don’t make fun of your mother.” At the end, both showed the result of their preparation.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.