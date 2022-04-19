Magaly Medina Y Mark Mendoza They met when she was just 19 years old, he was her first love, but the romance did not last long. Later, she learned that she expected a son of his and after this news, the “Magpie” had to have a relationship with him again, and even her parents forced her to marry and that was the beginning of one of the most controversial stories in the past of “Chollywood”.

In this note we tell you everything about Magaly Medina’s first husband, with whom the driver lived through hard episodes for two years of living together.

Magaly Medina and Marco Mendoza

Magaly Medina and Marco Mendoza married in 1983 . In an interview with Andrea Llosa, the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” spoke about it.

“I was 19 years old. He was my first crush. I got married because I had to get married. My dad was not going to let me have a child without getting married: he was very conservative. I lived for two years. (…) When I became pregnant, we had finished, ”she expressed.

Gianmarco Mendoza, son of Magaly Medina and Marco Mendoza. Photo: GLR

Why did Magaly Medina separate from Marco Mendoza?

Due to the constant fights in his house, he decided to separate from Marco Mendoza. “I prepared my separation very calculatingly and coldly. I put up with everything and I kept quiet. It is that she had a horrible character. I didn’t even fight anymore. He worked in Lima, and when he was there on the weekends we fought. So, it was a very tense relationship, “said Magaly Medina.

Her first husband did not want her to work or study. “I was not even allowed to work. Against his will, I applied to the University of Huacho and studied business administration for a whole year,” she said.

Marco Mendoza asked her for one more chance, but she was adamant about leaving him. “I prepared every step of my separation. I was very mean to him, his crying didn’t convince me and I left him, like leaving an old shoe. Yes, (he loved me) very much,” she added.

He did not give him alimony

According to Magaly Medina herself, Marco Mendoza refused to give her an alimony. She claimed that she had to play the role of father and mother to her child.

“I had to work to send for milk and diapers. Over time, my ex-husband understood and sent for the expenses, but fundamentally my son was my responsibility all my life, ”said the host in an interview for RRP Noticias.

Gianmarco Mendoza, son of Magaly Medina. Photo: composition

The relationship of his son, Gianmarco Mendoza, with his father

Magaly Medina’s ex-husband married another woman and started a new family. The presenter tried to bring her son Gianmarco closer to his father; however, there was never a close relationship between them, since his heir considers César Lengua his true father.

“He (Marco Mendoza) loses contact with his son. I am getting married at the age of 26 for the second time with César Lengua, whom I thank for playing the role of father. My son, when he asks, says ‘my dad’ for Cesar; that is how he differs. He has a relationship with his sisters, but there is no father-son relationship, “said the ATV figure.