Fire! Magaly Medina He is in the public eye due to the last sentence that the judiciary handed down against him in the case of Jefferson Farfán. The presenter of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ She used her social networks to respond about her process with the Judiciary and the rumors that have increased about a possible separation with her husband, the notary. Alfredo Zambrano. Magaly gave an emphatic response in which he clarified several points to his followers.

What did Magaly Medina say about Alfredo Zambrano’s divorce rumors?

In an Instagram question and answer dynamic, Magaly received a question about the alleged marital crisis that he was experiencing with Alfredo Zambrano. She maintained that she does not understand where these rumors came from, but that they are both happy and that they are preparing to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“Until now I don’t understand where these types of rumors come from, which have no truth at all. “My husband and I are happy and about to celebrate our seventh wedding anniversary, on December 9,” wrote.

Magaly uploaded a photograph with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Instagram / Magaly Medina

What did Magaly Medina say about the sentence against her in the Jefferson Farfán case?

After knowing that Magaly must serve a suspended prison sentence of 1 year and 8 months, Jefferson Farfán celebrated the decision of the Judiciary through his social networks. However, Magaly did not remain silent and responded loud and clear in the November 14 edition of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’.

“In other programs they also talked about him, they even criticized her, why don’t you sue those programs. “He has an obsession with me (in reference to Farfán), his lawyers have a fixation with me.”said.

