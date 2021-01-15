Magaly Medina communicated to her fans that she and her husband are setting up a new venture. After her return to TV this Monday, January 11, the presenter decided to announce it publicly.

Through her social networks, the host of Magaly TV, the firm shared an image with the notary, looking very happy.

In your description, you reported on your project. “Coming Soon! Be part of this new adventure that we will undertake together. Some have guessed right, others are too far off, ”he wrote.

On January 9, the couple celebrated 10 years of relationship in Máncora.

As it is recalled, both advanced their return to Lima due to the new international transit measures. They were in Cancun taking a vacation. However, upon arrival they immediately left for the north of the country.

“Today we celebrate 10 years of relationship. My husband and his rolls, I love him that way. We are not perfect, nor do we pretend to be, ”Magaly wrote in a publication of Instagram.

Magaly’s message about new venture. Photo: capture / Instagram

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano, their fourth anniversary

On December 9, 2016, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano were married by civil means in a private ceremony in La Molina.

In 2020 they celebrated their 4 years of marriage in the middle of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

The television host used her social networks to celebrate the occasion and dedicate a tender message to the notary.

“Today marks 4 years since we said to ourselves: ‘Yes, I accept’, and with each passing day I am more convinced that you are the love of my life. Happy Anniversary! May they be many more years full of laughter and complicity. I love you ”, were his words.

What was the rating that Magaly Medina obtained on her return to television?

After enjoying a vacation season in Mexico with her husband, Magaly Medina returned to the ATV screens on Monday, January 11, on her program Magaly TV, la firma, kicking off the third season.

“It is the only place where I dance, where nobody criticizes me. Nobody here cares about my left feet. More than cracking, I missed dancing, but now we will have a dose of both, “commented the presenter when opening the space.

In her first program of the year 2021, Magaly achieved 10.2 points, with which she surpassed Andrea, who obtained 8.1.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.