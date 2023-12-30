Magaly Medina She had a more than successful year in her program and is now taking advantage of her vacation with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, abroad. They decided to travel to the paradisiacal destination of Cartagena de Indias, in Colombia, and they look very happy riding a yacht and enjoying nature.

What does Magaly Medina do on vacation?

As can be seen in her Instagram stories, Magaly Medina enjoys a sunny afternoon in a bikini with Alfredo Zambrano and other friends, while riding a yacht. At another time she is shown at a restaurant near the beach.

What did Magaly Medina say about journalism on social networks?

Through their Instagram stories, Magaly She shared a fragment of one of her shows, in which she states that, although she did not finish her journalism studies, she feels like a journalist because “she was trained on the street.”

“Unfortunately, I was not able to finish my degree, but since I was 8 years old, when I picked up a book, I have been self-taught. I have learned on the street; from every journalist who touched me as a boss or as a colleague. And from there, I learned everything I Today I give you. I feel proud of what I have achieved in my journalistic life. As much as it hurts you, I consider myself a journalist,” she emphasized.