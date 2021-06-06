After announcing their reconciliation a few days ago, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano shared moments together the last Saturday June 5 next to Jessica Newton.

The images were disseminated by the organizer of Miss Peru on Instagram. In this the couple was seen laughing and celebrating in a restaurant.

For his part, hours later, Magaly medina she showed herself to her husband’s side. They both sealed their love by giving each other a tender kiss, an act that was shared in their stories.

On May 31, the host of Magaly TV, the firm He had confirmed his reconciliation with the notary after two separate months.

In his program, he thanked his followers for showing their affection. “A lot of people are happy and content, and I thank them for all the expressions of affection they have given me on social networks. I also thank them for all the advice they gave me during these months, ”he said.

“My audience loves my love story, so do I. Being the protagonist of such a beautiful love story is really wonderful ”, she clarified.

In another broadcast of his space on ATV, he gave more details of this reconciliation. “My husband and I thought that we could not overcome differences. Our communication became almost null and it alienated him and me. However, in this separation we realized that we had that feeling that made us get married and that led us to have a life together, “said the communicator.

