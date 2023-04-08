The driver Magaly Medina and her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, have been enjoying a short trip to Cartagena de Indias for Easter. On her social networks, the popular “Urraca” shared some videos of her passage through Colombia and in them she appeared aboard a yacht strolling through the famous San Felipe castle. The ATV presenter usually takes advantage of her free time to spend quality time with her partner, and what better than her visiting paradisiacal places.

Just like this adventure, the figure of the show usually shares her day-to-day life on her Instagram account, where we can see her posting photo shoots, advertising for different brands, and showing entertainment content for her followers.