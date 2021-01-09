Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano They are on their anniversary, since they celebrate 10 years of relationship.

After their interrupted vacations in Acapulco and Miami to avoid the mandatory quarantine dictated by the Government, the couple moved to Máncora to celebrate that special date.

Magaly medina shared through her Instagram stories the romantic moments she lives with her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano, on the paradisiacal beaches of northern Peru.

“Today we celebrate 10 years of relationship. My husband and his rolls, I love him that way. We are not perfect, nor do we pretend to be“Wrote Magaly Medina in her romantic dedication to her partner.

“Love, today we are 10 years old since we started our romance. How are you? ”, You hear the host of Magaly Tv say, signing it in one of her videos. Given this, Alfredo Zambrano replied: “Good, love.”

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano have been married for 4 years

On the last December 9, Magaly medina shared an emotional message for her husband Alfredo Zambrano for the 4 years of marriage.

“Today is 4 years since we said ‘yes, I accept’ and with each passing day I am more convinced that you are the love of my life. Happy Anniversary! May they be many more years full of laughter and complicity. I love you, ”wrote the popular ATV driver.

The message was celebrated by Medina’s followers, who did not hesitate to congratulate them: “May they continue for many more years”, “Beautiful couple”, “I love them.”

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.