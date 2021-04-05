A few days ago, Magaly Medina announced her separation from Alfredo Zambrano, leaving all her followers perplexed. Now the program Love and fire has revealed that the television host and her ex-partner went to the Jorge Chávez International Airport the same day, albeit a few minutes apart.

In the preview of the Willax TV program, it was announced that the notary arrived at the boarding area around 9:20 p.m., while the ATV figure went to the place at around 10:15 p.m. As it is recalled, the presenter traveled to Miami (United States) to celebrate her 58 years in the company of her relatives.

The images disseminated by Love and fire they also showed the moment when one of her reporters asked Magaly medina if the break with Alfredo Zambrano is or is not final.

The full note on this peculiar event will be issued next Monday, April 5, the date on which Amor y fuego will return to the screens with the conduction of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

Magaly Medina appreciates support after her separation

On April 1, during the broadcast of her program, Magaly Medina thanked her friends and followers for providing her emotional support after making public her separation with Alfredo Zambrano.

“I want to thank my friends because in these circumstances that I am going through, which I told you about, I have realized that I have friends who love me very much, whom I do not love, I respect and appreciate very much that they are by my side” , he stated.

Magaly Medina from Miami: “Surround yourself with beautiful energy”

The host of Magaly TV, the firm after meeting her sister in Miami (United States), updated her Instagram account with a reflection.

“Recharge your batteries and surround yourself with beautiful energy,” he wrote. Magaly Medina.

The host assured that she will return to her show program on April 5. Photo: Instagram capture

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.