Magaly Medina He used the first minutes of his program to attack “Love and Fire”. She said that this television space takes it easy by reproducing her entire interview with Youna and placing the credits of her program with lowercase words. “Samahara is coming soon, but now everyone is scratching themselves because they say Samahara charges so much, Youna charges so much for declaring (…). I break the piggy bank and pay, ”she said at the beginning.

“With fanfare and cymbals they spend the entire interview that has cost us (…). However, others say ‘let’s bounce the news and for free’. That is foolishness and he boasts of not belonging to the Radio and Television Association (…). That is called robbery, it is called being a television criminal ”complemented the ‘Urraca’.