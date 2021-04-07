The presenter Magaly Medina sent a strong message against those who have dedicated themselves to speculating the reasons for her separation with the notary Alfredo Zambrano.

The conductor of Magaly TV, the firm He also hinted at his colleague Rodrigo González, who gave his opinion and slipped some rumors about the love breakup.

She clarified that her real friends are not working on TV, which is why “no one else has the right to say something they don’t know.”

“My small circle, my real friends, is not on television, those around us can attest to the beautiful love story that we live … Let the rest fill their mouths with speculation, I am not interested, I am not It matters, because I know what the reason is. My close friends, my close group know what the reason is, ”he said.

Magaly medina She assured that she will wait to be able to speak about the reasons that led her to separate from her still husband Alfredo Zambrano. “I’ll tell you at some point, now I still don’t feel like doing it,” he added.

“Real life is not like soap operas. They don’t have happy endings. This is not always the case, real life has taught me, me particularly, that I don’t live inside a movie. They speculate because they want to see me crying, but I will not do it, the day I do it I will do it with my close friends, I will not do it with any of those who are on television, they are not my tear cloth, “concluded the ATV driver .

This is not the first time that Magaly Medina affirms that she does not maintain a close friendship with Rodrigo González. A few weeks ago, he mentioned that “I had sporadic contact with him and generally only for work-related issues, it was a cordial treatment.”

