This May 15, Magaly Medina impacted all viewers by showing a new ampay, this time starring Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe’s partner. After carrying out a complete follow-up, according to the ATV host, she exposed some images in which the woman is seen leaving a hotel with a mysterious man who is not the former soccer player. After exposing this disclosure, the popular ‘Urraca’ did not hesitate to make a bitter joke with one of the most famous phrases from ‘Cuto’.

“We have ended today with the faith of ‘Cuto’ (…) in women”, Magaly said between laughs at the end of the edition of her program.

