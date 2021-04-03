Magaly Medina is going through a difficult personal moment due to her separation from the notary Alfredo Zambrano, with whom she had celebrated a media wedding in 2016. After announcing the break, the ATV figure has focused on her work and on spending more time with her loved ones .

Through Instagram, the host of Magaly TV, the firm He has been sharing every moment of his day and surprised his followers with a recent post, in which he refers to his past romance.

“As my policy says, my happiness is not negotiable. I hope you have a nice family weekend, “wrote the famous influencer, as the legend of a short video in which at the beginning she wears comfortable and sporty clothes and then wears a tight black outfit and heels.

Magaly Medina shared a message about her separation with Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Capture Magaly Medina Instagram

Magaly Medina meets her sister in Miami

Magaly medina turned 58 on the last March 31 and he did not hesitate to organize a series of activities to celebrate one more year of life. The driver received several gifts from her friends and showed them during her ATV show.

In addition, this Friday, March 2, he revealed that he is already in Miami next to his sister, who has lived in the North American city for several years.

At another time, the popular television figure took the opportunity to post a message in his stories of Instagram, which would also deal with the end of their marriage. “There are ‘goodbyes’ that bring with them a flavor of freedom, that arrive loaded with peace, relief, serenity and even give you back your wings to fly again. And it is that there are ‘goodbyes’ that do not kill, on the contrary, they give you life back ”, it reads.

