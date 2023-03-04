The driver Magaly Medina He told the type of methods he uses to maintain smooth skin. In addition, he denied having visited a surgeon’s office.

Magaly Medina He had a long conversation with Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel. In the middle of the interview, the host of América TV did not hesitate to ask him about the notorious change that “Urraca” has had on her face since she started on television. Given this, the controversial presenter assured that she has never had to resort to any cosmetic surgery to have her current image. “Until now, I have not pulled my face, not a skin. I have not pulled myself, people do not believe me, ”she commented, causing surprise.

On the other hand, he was encouraged to reveal the secrets he uses to take care of himself. He indicated that, to date, he has not required surgical interventions, because, thanks to the genetics of his parents, he has inherited a good complexion. “I have good skin, my dad and mom have good skin. My dad is going to be 93 years old and he doesn’t even have wrinkles,” he said before the cameras.