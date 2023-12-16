Magaly Medina and Juliana Oxenford have a notorious feud. The reasons would be purely political, but the truth is that Oxenford was removed from ATV and TODAY, December 15, she said goodbye to her viewers in her last presentation. Oxenford hinted thatand Magaly would be the one who asked for it to be removedand the 'Magpie' answers him.

What did Magaly Medina say about Juliana Oxenford?

“I'm going to tell you something, Oxenford, now that you're gone and I can tell you this to your face because I don't run away, I'm not a coward. I haven't asked for your head, not now. I asked for your head when you started with your castillist speech. (…) Don't put political labels on me because I don't have them,” she noted.

Later, he detailed: “(Castillo) He filled the entire State apparatus with corrupt people. I do not defend that, I do not want and If I have to ask for your head for that, yes I asked for it, it's true, when he defended Castillo”

Why was Juliana Oxenford removed from ATV?

Juliana Oxenford will no longer drive'ATV news Juliana style'. The exact reasons are unknown; However, the communicator issued a curious comment that left a lot to think about: “Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. “I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats,” she expressed.

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana OxenfordIt was last performed live during the news 'Juliana style today December 15. “They don't want me, that's the reason I'm leaving“said the journalist. During the program, the journalist reviewed her three years in the newscast and highlighted her controversial statements about various figures in current politics.

