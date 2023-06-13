Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to call Nicola Porcella “airhead” after the Peruvian influencer recounted in “The House of Famous” the legal issue that the TV host is disputing with Jefferson Farfán. The former member of “This is war” dared to affirm that the ‘Magpie’ He had put a drone in the soccer player’s house and she came out to defend herself against these accusations, since he was defaming her. “What I consider slanderous is what (Nicola Porcella) says, moreover, without being informed (…) I know that in your little brain the information of these legal details does not fit, but here it is not like that, I already explained it“, he pointed.

“It is defamation that I brought a drone into Jefferson Farfán’s house,” Magaly Medina said indignantly. “Show me when I have put a drone on anyone! In my 25 years at the head of this program, we have never used a drone,” he said. “That is absurd ignorance (…) An airhead like Nicola Porcella cannot come to defame me on international television and that I hope will be rectified because I do not allow him or anyone else to do so, “ sentenced.

