Nadeska Widausky won the defamation trial against Magaly Medina, after being linked to the murder of Antonio Saucedo Mendozaa crime that occurred on the descent of Armendáris in 2015. Through social networks, Nadeska Widausky herself shared the publication of the law firm in which she trusted to bring her lawsuit against Magaly Medina. “A few moments ago Magaly Medina was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months of suspended prison sentence and the payment of 30,000 soles for civil reparationNadeska Widauski case, client of our study Gago & Abogados”, it reads.

Nadeska Widausky confirms Magaly Medina’s sentence. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Dirincri agents give shelter to dancer Nadeska Widausky Gallo

Why did Nadeska Widausky sue Magaly Medina?

In conversation with La República, the legal defense of Nadeska Widausky spoke about the trial against Magaly Medina. “In a program of Mrs. Magaly in September 2020, my sponsor was involved in some murders and she goes with a man to a hotel. As a result of this, the lawsuit for defamation was made.said.

Likewise, the model and dancer herself added that the attitude taken by the ATV figure was totally aggravating. She told how the events occurred and why she sent him a lawsuit. “In the year 2020, Mrs. Magaly once again made a rather demeaning note towards me, where she involves me in a second case of a bloody event, in which I had absolutely nothing to do with it. Later, she denigrated me as a woman with a report when she says ‘dancer enters the telo with an official’. The doors were closed for me, ”she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Nadeska Widausky is denounced for physical assault against a woman in restobar

Why did Nadeska Widausky say she was the victim of an attack in the crime of ‘Chino’ Saucedo?

Nadeska Widausky forcefully denied the version of the family of the ‘Chino’ Saucedo regarding the fact that she insistently called the deceased. “It hurts me a lot that they unionize me like that, I never met her family,” she said in an interview with Magaly Medina from hiding. At that time, she feared for his life.

In this sense, the dancer stated that she had also been the victim of an attack and would collaborate with the National Police. “I saw a black truck at full speed that was coming on the same route as us, it blocked our way, a boy got out with the gun and shot the ‘Chino’, the bullet went through my side,” she said. “I collaborated with the Police telling what I saw that night, I am not a key part of anything, I am a victim of that attack,” she added.