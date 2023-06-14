He said it all! an annoyed Magaly Medina decided to show images of Nicola Porcella, in which she speaks on the Mexican reality show “La casa de los famosos” about the complaint she filed Jefferson Farfan against him, and how he landed in jail for a defamation lawsuit by Paolo Guerrero. After analyzing the videos, the popular “Urraca” expressed her annoyance and indignation against the former warrior and dedicated several minutes of her show program to him. As if that were not enough, she warned that if she did not rectify his statements, which in her opinion are defamatory, she would take legal action against him.

What did Magaly Medina say to Nicola Porcella?

After Porcella told his colleagues from the Mexican reality show about the legal situation in which Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfán are immersed, Magaly criticized his words, since the former member of “This is war” assured that Medina had brought a drone into the house of the footballer

“Show me when I have put a drone on someone. In my 25 years at the helm of this program, the Research Unit of this program has never used a drone. We have never owned a drone, never rented a drone! That is absurd ignorance, that is brutality at its finest!”sentenced.

Did Magaly threaten Nicola Porcella?

After “Urraca” described Nicola’s statements as defamation, he asked him live to rectify himself, otherwise he will start a conversation with his lawyers.

“An ‘airhead’ like Nicola Porcella cannot come to defame me on international television by saying something totally false, and that I hope will be rectified because I do not allow him or anyone else to do so. Neither Jefferson Farfán’s lawyer nor Jefferson Farfán himself, who are assuring that I put a drone in (…) I don’t break into anyone’s house (…) What Porcella has done is ‘nonsense’, it is a big ‘nonsense’ ‘”ended.

