Magaly Medina He referred in his program to Ana Paula Consorte's recent publications after her arrival in Lima. The Brazilian model arrived in our capital accompanying Paolo Guerrero in his conversations with the directors of the César Vallejo Club to define his situation and whether he will play in League 1 with the Trujillo team. The television host issued a 'warning' to the 'Predator' couple, mentioning 'their own'Mrs. Peta'.

What did Ana Paula Consorte publish on her social networks?

The model Ana Paula Consorte generated comments and discussions among her followers by publishing two photographs on her official Instagram profile that captured the attention of many. In one of her stories on this social network, she shared an image of herself using a clown filteradding a curious comment.

“Are there other people in this story who also feel this way? Or just the Brazilian woman here?”points out his message.

Ana Paula Consorte on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

In addition, Consorte shared another image on her Instagram profile in which she is seen enjoying a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In this publication, she left a message that seems to be directed at her current partner, Paolo Guerrero. “Let it be light, let it be peaceful. Don't accept less than you deserve,” she wrote. The way in which she put said message has also generated various reactions.

What did Magaly Medina 'warn' Ana Paula Consorte?

For Magaly Medina It is no coincidence that Ana Paula Consorte publishes this type of content on her social networks, such as a photograph in which she used the clown filter. Well, for the entertainment journalist, this may mean that the Brazilian model would not like the decisions that her partner is making. Paolo Guerrero.

“What no one told Ana Paula Consorte is that she does not have the real power in their relationship. I think everyone in Peru knows that the real power behind Paolo is her mother. It is true that when a man matures, gets married, starts a family, he does not go running to his mother (…). In a couple, the decisions are made in the new family, which is the person with whom you live and started a new life.“said the ATV figure.

Likewise, he hinted that Guerrero would not have taken his partner into account when deciding to play for Vallejo: “So, it is with your partner that you consult things, because not only is he your partner, he is your friend and confidant. She has felt, I think, left aside because her opinion did not count“he added.

