During the last broadcast on his entertainment program, Magaly Medina She was obviously uncomfortable because her production team made mistakes when presenting the note that she requested and expressed. “They are guessing there on the switcher. They don’t have things right. (…) Something so simple and so simple ”, were some of her expressions live from her.

However, seconds later, he did not hesitate to unload all the indignation he feels, since it is not the first time that something like this has happened to him live. “The lack of professionalism of some people means that I have to face up and go through these embarrassments. (…) People who don’t work at my pace and who He does not feel responsible for rendering to an audience, I believe that the doors of the program are open ”, pointed out.

Magaly apologizes to the public

Given what happened, Magaly Medina apologized to the public for the controversial impasse between her work team.

“To get to this video they have to play yan ken po, happily that we are ending the year. A thousand apologies to my public because these are disrespectful to my public, lack of professionalism from some people “

Magaly Medina is upset with her live production. Photo: LR/ATV composition

Criticism against Magaly

The attitude that Magaly Medina had against her workers caused rejection on social networks, where several users criticized her actions.

“You have a shortage of personnel because everyone leaves you, they can’t stand you”, “How ugly to work with her. A leader does not humiliate in public, (but) encourages, promotes and visions”, “What a pity for you, Magaly, you need some leadership classes, because a leader does not attract attention in public”, “Magaly, the rags Dirty washes at home…. Respect your production team”, were some of the comments.

Users question Magaly Medina. Photo: TikTok capture

Magaly remembers her stage as a young mother

Magaly Medina also took a few minutes to talk about the various models who have decided to freeze their eggs and took the opportunity to remember her time as a young mother, in which she had to put her profession aside to dedicate herself to raising her son.

“They are told by a woman like me, who at the age of 19 got pregnant and then interrupted my career, I interrupted the achievement of my dreams for many years. So I think that what these women are doing is something reasonable, ”she said in front of the cameras.

Production of Magaly Medina makes a mistake with a note from Michelle Soifer

The problems that Magaly Media presents in its live program are repetitive. One of these occurred prior to Michelle Soifer’s note: “Can you please put me the interview? I have a lack of coordination, excuse me gentlemen of the public. It’s not the first time, but they are internal issues that I promise will be resolved.”

Magaly Media to Ethel Pozo for entering the Bad Bunny concert

The controversy generated by Ethel Pozo or went unnoticed by Magaly Medina. The “Urraca” had some opinions about the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel and her confusing entrance to the Bad Bunny concert: “The organizers made her enter even though she had cheap tickets … For me it is scandalous.”