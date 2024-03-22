March 22, 2024 marks one year since Magaly Medinathe ATV driver, faced the loss of her father, Luis Medina Carpio. Through a publication on her social networks, Medina shared a message that expresses the pain and respect that she feels towards her parent. This day, in her words, became the darkest for her and her family, as it evoked feelings of nostalgia and loss.

“A year ago, a day like today, was the saddest of our lives. “We miss you, dad.” said Magaly Medina. The image that accompanied her text, captured during her wedding day, shows Magaly walking hand in hand with her father, who died at the age of 92. Her father left an indelible mark on his life and on the lives of those who knew him.

Magaly Medina's story on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

What did Magaly Medina say when remembering the death of her father?

On the anniversary of her departure, the television host expressed her longing and unconditional love for her father. Magaly revealed details about the last days of her father, who faced health complications before passing away. “A week before his birthday, we admitted him to the clinic for three days. “When his infection was controlled, he requested to return to his home, preferring the comfort and familiarity of his surroundings over the coldness of a hospital,” Medina shared.

The decision to take Luis Medina Carpio home, where he momentarily recovered, reflects his desire to be in a place full of love and memories. He “recovered at home, but, the day after his birthday, a new pneumonia weakened him until the end. “He passed away surrounded by the love of his family, in the home that he loved so much,” the host added.

Magaly Medina tells what the last days of her father's life were like

The host explained that, despite her father's brief recovery after being discharged, his health rapidly deteriorated. “He never tolerated hospitals or clinics”said Magaly. Likewise, she highlighted the strength and independent spirit of his father until his last days. The illness kept him bedridden.but his death in the presence of his loved ones brought comfort to the family, knowing that he was at peace and surrounded by love.

How did Magaly Medina announce the death of her father?

The news of Luis Medina's death was confirmed by Magaly Medina on the night of March 22 in a hospital in Lima, through an emotional publication on Instagram. The host of 'Magaly TV: La Firm' shared her feelings and described her father as her best ally, accomplice and her unconditional support. “My father was always my best ally and my unconditional support. Although I already miss him immensely, I am convinced that from infinity he continues to take care of me and our beloved family. Rest in peace, daddy of my heart.” express.