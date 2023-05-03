He can’t with so much love! Magaly Medina He revealed his softer side by revealing that his dog Chanel finally gave birth to three Pomeranian puppies. This after the driver arrived in the capital after spending a long holiday in Spain for the birthday of her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. As recalled, the couple expressed their nerves when they found out that their pet was pregnant with their other puppy named Aston, since it is the first time they have become “grandparents”. Know all the details below.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly excited to announce that she will be a ‘grandmother’: “We are worried because she will have a cesarean section”

Magaly reveals complications in childbirth

Hours before this May 2, Magaly Medina informed her followers, through her Instagram stories, of her conceited state of health. “I am outside the veterinary clinic where I had to bring Chanelita because she has gone into labor early,” she began by saying.

“She had to go in for the caesarean section on the 5th (of May) still. She tells me her vet that the puppies weren’t ready to come out, they weren’t mature. So he has to operate on her and we’re a little afraid that the puppies won’t be able to survive. We are sorry, but above all we want Chanelita to turn out well, “said the host.

The birth of his ‘grandchildren’

Moments later, calm came, as the popular “Urraca” published a video in which she welcomes the three new puppies that will brighten up her mansion. “My babies were born! My Chanel is already a mom and she is already with her puppies. Thank you for all the good wishes from her ”, express.

#Magaly #grandma #Excited #driver #welcomes #newborn #grandchildren