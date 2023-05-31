Magaly Medina He is not afraid of having Jefferson Farfán face to face: he invited him to his program to respond to his recent lawsuit against Olenka Mejía, ex-sister-in-law of Yahaira Plasencia and who is asking for more than a million dollars for defamation. The presenter had the young woman on her set to talk about the romance they both had, according to her revelations in “Love and Fire”. In the edition of Tuesday, May 30, she recounted that she suffered a miscarriage. She added that she had become pregnant by the former Alianza Lima soccer player.

“Jefferson Farfan has the doors open to my program to come and give their part of the story”, said the ATV host at the end of her interview. As recalled, the “Foquita” never visited the presenter in her show business space and has also sued her for damage to her image.

#Magaly #invites #Jefferson #Farfán #program #respond #lawsuit #Olenka #Mejía