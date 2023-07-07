It was not expected! Magaly Medina He began his program on July 5 by commenting on the aggression that took place on the “Andrea” program, in which a man attacked his ex’s new partner for the DNA result that showed whether the woman’s son is his. The event got out of hand and cameramen, security members and even the driver had to intervene to prevent a tragedy. For this reason, “Urraca” forgot her differences with the journalist and expressed her concern.

“We just saw with surprise that the chairs on the set of ‘Andrea’ went from one side to the other and we said to ourselves: ‘Someone turn up the volume’, because we weren’t listening. We had to go to the cabin to see that this thing got out of hand. In ‘Andrea’ everything rotted. This happened a few minutes ago in ‘Andrea’”, commented Magaly, shocked.

YOU CAN SEE: Men unleash a fight on Andrea Llosa’s program after knowing the results of a DNA test

Could Andrea Llosa be sanctioned for broadcasting a fight on TV?

Andrea Llosa lived an uncomfortable moment in her program on July 5 after the participants in her show had a physical altercation. The fact went viral on social networks and the comments were divided between jokes and regrets. The fact is that the journalist could be harmed due to thearticle 40of theRadio and Television Law.

Andrea Llosa made it clear to her detractors that the stories shown on her show are real. Photo: composition LR/Instagam

according toarticle 40of theRadio and Television Law“during 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., programming must avoid violent, obscene or other content that may affect the inherent values ​​of children, adolescents and the family”, this detail was breached by Andrea’s program Llosa, therefore, citizens could file a complaint, which would be submitted to the Ethics Commission.

#Magaly #shock #fight #scene #Andrea #program #control