The dancer Angye Zapata and his lawyer visited Magaly Medina’s program on October 27 to reveal that the complaint against the Sporting Cristal footballer Martín Távara for the crime of economic, patrimonial, physical and psychological violence has already been formalized.

Days ago, the former Agua Bella made known on her social networks the abuse she suffered from the athlete and even showed screenshots of chats where he threatened to go to her house and attempt on her life. It should be noted that it is not the first time that the midfielder of the light blue box is denounced for assaulting his ex-partners.

“Basically, the complaint has been formulated with the background that she has already narrated here (Magaly TV, signs her) in a first opportunity. We met to talk and inform the Public Ministry of what has happened,” said Angye Zapata’s lawyer.

Complaint details

Magaly Medina asked the legal defense of Angye Zapata if she considers that “justice works”, as a result of the recent release of John Kelvin. Now, the model will also receive psychological therapy from the Ministry of Women.

“In this case it is not only about physical violence, which would not have a weight if the forensic doctor has not passed in due time; however, we are putting two more types of violence. She is going to have to go through a psychological expertise and it will be determined with the tests” specified Dr. Zumaeta.

Angye Zapata agreed to show the photos showing the physical abuse caused by Martín Távara. “I wore that bruise for many days and my entire right side was swollen, my head was broken. I lost my tooth in February of this year (…) I did not leave my room, ”she revealed.

Magaly Medina calls on the authorities

The ‘Urraca’ took advantage of the case of Angye Zapata to call attention to the competent authorities to listen to the victims of any type of abuse, and asked that no more cases like that of John Kelvin be repeated.

“That (the women) speak on time, but that the authorities also give women the support they need. We don’t want any more cases like John Kelvin’s, women have to feel that they have a justice system that really takes care of us all” accurate.

