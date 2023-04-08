Magaly Medina was no stranger to the success of the three concerts offered by Grupo 5 at the San Marcos stadium as part of its 50th anniversary and in homage to the founder Elmer Yaipén. The TV host refused to have anything against Christian Yaipén after criticizing him for not having greeted a fan. In that context, she congratulated them on their success. “It was massive, a spectacular crowd and that is celebrated (…) Because nobody forces the public to buy a ticket. It’s something people decide to do.”said.

“There were great artists accompanying them. Excellent! They say that a total of 42,000 tickets were sold per concert, which makes a total of 126,000 tickets (for the three dates). A complete success that (other groups) already wanted because that success has been achieved by other international groups, but not like this one, local, and that must be applauded”, added ‘Urraca’.

Magaly appreciates Christian Yaipén’s gesture

Along the same lines, Magaly reveals that she was tagged in several videos where Christian Yaipén is seen changing the lyrics of one of his songs to dedicate it to him. “I thank you for the mention and the audience that applauded and celebrated that occurrence. Ok, I have nothing personal with any of the artists that I criticize, as well as I praise the great concert they did, the professionalism they showed, when something is wrong, I will say it, ”she specified.

Why did Magaly Medina criticize Christian Yaipén?

The show host, Magaly Medina attacked Christian Yaipén after watching a video in which one of his fans yells at the cumbia singer and he does not return the greeting since he was inside the Group 5 bus. It should be noted that the leader of Group 5 clarified what happened . “Friends, today I am heartbroken. What happened was the following, I see a video that a lady is playing: ‘Christian (out loud)’ and I approached. I only felt a ‘pam pam’ and I approached Since I didn’t see anything, I close the curtain”mentioned the interpreter of “Vermin”.

Despite the statements of Yaipen, Medina criticized the attitude of the Peruvian artist. “If you can see outside, he is not going to come to me and tell me that I couldn’t see anything. You wave your little hand, smile and thank him. You have to be a grateful person. You have to remember that you are nobody without his audience… Then he wanted to fix his contemptuous way of treating some fans, he justified himself, but his justification is silly and is not true”, were the words of the show host.

How much was the total that Grupo 5 collected with its three concerts?

The three consecutive dates at the San Marcos Stadium were a total success for Group 5. This fact generated large profits both from ticket sales and from the food and beverages purchased by the attendees. As confirmed by the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC)the northern band raised a total of around 20 million soles.